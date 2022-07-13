Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rains: School Holiday Tomorrow In Pune City, PCMC

Officials stated that all the schools in Pune city as well as in the neighboring Pimpri Chinchwad area will remain closed on Thursday due to a heavy rain forecast.

undefined
Mumbai Rains: Local Trains Start Running On Central Railway Line After Remaining Suspended For Nearly 20 Hours Mumbai Rains: Local Trains Start Running On Central Railway Line After Remaining Suspended For Nearly 20 Hours

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 11:20 pm

All the schools in Pune city as well as in the neighboring Pimpri Chinchwad area will remain closed on Thursday due to a heavy rain forecast, officials said.

Pune city and the district have been witnessing heavy downpour for the last few days and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall on Thursday too.

"As heavy rainfall is predicted by the weather department, a holiday has been declared on Thursday (July 14) for all civic-run, private, aided and non-aided primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Pune municipal limits," said a release from the municipal corporation's education department.        

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) also announced a holiday on Thursday. A similar announcement will be made in the rest of the district too, said an official. 

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) appealed to all the private firms, including the IT companies in and around the city, to encourage their employees to work from home in view of the heavy rainfall warning. 

Tags

National Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) School Holiday Tomorrow Pune City Neighboring Pimpri Chinchwad Area Heavy Rain Forecast Official Statement Weather Department India Meteorological Department (IMD)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Eye Winning Start

ENG Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Eye Winning Start

Chris Hemsworth Ditched Meat For 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Kissing Scene With Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth Ditched Meat For 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Kissing Scene With Natalie Portman