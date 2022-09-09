Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Rains: Nashik Gets 86.9 mm Rain In 24-Hour Period; Water Discharged From Several Dams

Heavy rains

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 7:16 pm

Nashik in Maharashtra received light showers on Friday evening, a day after witnessing heavy downpour that had led to traffic snarls in urban areas and rise in water levels of dams in the region.

An official said Nashik received 76.8 millimetres of rain between 5:30pm and 9:10pm on Thursday, while the total rainfall for the 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Friday was 86.9 mm.

"Water-logging was witnessed in areas like Shararnpur Road, College Road, Trimbak Road, Main Road and Gangapur Road. Water entered houses in some parts and electricity supply had to be cut off for a few hours as a precautionary measure," he added.

Another official said heavy rains led to rise in dam levels in the region. As on 6pm on Friday, 28,767 cusec (cubic foot per second) water was discharged from Nandur-Madhyameshwar, 5,936 cusec from Palkhed, 2,800 cusec from Bhojapuram, 2,708 cusec from Darna, 2,546 from Gangapur and 2,480 cusec from Kadwa.

Water was also discharged from Mukane, Waldevi, Alandi dams, the official added. "Discharge from Gangapur dam, which supplies water to the city, has increased the level of the Godavari river. An alert has been sounded for areas along the river's banks," he informed.

(With PTI Inputs)

