Railways Issues Notice to Vacate Mosque Near Kashi Station for Expansion; Committee Objects

However, the mosque's managing body, the Intajamia Masjid Committee, has termed the notice illegal and said it would challenge the move in a court.
Station Superintendent Arpit Gupta of Cant Railway Station said the land around Kashi Railway Station needs to be cleared of encroachments for the station's expansion and proposed construction works.
"Various locations have been identified and action is being taken accordingly," Gupta said.
He said the Railways and the district administration had earlier carried out anti-encroachment drives in and around Kashi Railway Station. As part of a joint exercise, a Hanuman temple and the Ajmer Shaheed Mosque situated in the Rajghat area had already been removed, he said.
Gupta said a notice, affixed three days ago following the prescribed legal procedure, directed the Ganj Shaheeda mosque at the station gate to be vacated.
Reacting to the development, Intajamia Masjid Committee secretary Mohammad Yasin alleged that the Railways notice was invalid as it did not bear a date, signature or its logo.
"If the Railways has pasted such notices, it is trying to disturb law and order," Yasin said.
He claimed that the Railways had submitted an affidavit before a court acknowledging that the mosque was owned by Muslims.
Yasin claimed that the committee possessed a map dating back to 1980 that clearly marked the mosque, adding that the Railways did not exist at the site at that time.