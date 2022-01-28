Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Railway Exam Row: IYC, AISA Stage Protest Outside Delhi's Railway Bhavan Over Police Brutality

Alleging discrepancies on NTPC-RRB exam results, railway job aspirants went on a rampage in some states. On January 26, the Railways suspended its NTPC and Level 1 exams.

Members of IYC stage a protest against the alleged repressive action by the administration on youth - PTI

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 4:23 pm

Protesting against police brutality on railway job aspirants, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and the Left-affiliated All India Students' Association(AISA) on Friday held a demonstration outside the Rail Bhavan.

The protesters condemned the police's action and demanded withdrawal of the FIRs lodged against the protesting job aspirants.

On January 26, the Railways suspended its NTPC and Level 1 exams after the candidates went on a rampage in some states alleging irregularities in the process whilst minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged them not to destroy public property and assured redressal of their grievances.

The national transporter had on Tuesday issued a general notice, warning its job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting would be barred from ever getting recruited in the Railways. This came a day after protesters squatted on railway tracks in several places in Bihar.

