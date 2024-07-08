Maharashtra: Viral Video Shows Tourists Stranded At Raigad Fort Amid Heavy Rain

Several tourists have been left stranded at the historic Raigad Fort in Maharashtra's Raigad district due to continuous heavy rainfall. The fort, a former capital of the Maratha Empire and a popular tourist destination, has been inundated with water, leaving visitors trapped.
A video has emerged showing tourists struggling to stay safe on the fort's stairs as strong currents of water sweep through the area. The tourists can be seen clinging to a wall built on the shore to avoid being washed away.
Raigad Fort Viral Video
Authorities have begun evacuating the stranded tourists using a ropeway. After the incident, the Raigad district superintendent of police announced that the fort would be closed to ensure visitor safety. The rain has made the paths very slippery and increased the risk of landslides.
The region has experienced significant rainfall since yesterday, leading to widespread waterlogging and flooding in nearby Mumbai.
Heavy rain shut schools, waterlogged roads, disrupted local train services, diverted buses and impacted traffic movement at various areas of Maharashtra's Mumbai and its nearby cities on Monday as some, with some parts of the city recorded more than 300 mm rainfall overnight,
The meteorological department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai for the day.