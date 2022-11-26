Rahul Gandhi uniting people: RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary

RLD president Jayant Chaudhary on Saturday praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that he is working to unite people.He was responding to a question on Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. He, however, did not say anything about participating in the march.

"Rahul Gandhi is working hard and doing a good job. His Bharat Jodo Yatra is against communalism and he is working to unite people," Jayant said while talking to the reporters. On the Khatauli by-election slated for December 5, Chaudhary said, "It is a big election and we are campaigning at the micro-level, we are getting people's support.

Till November 28, the Rashtriya Lok Dal leader said, he would visit 85 villages and distribute voter's slips from house to house. It is not clear whether Akhilesh Yadav will visit Khatauli for campaigning, he said.

"Muzaffarnagar has been the workplace of Chaudhary Charan Singh and Chaudhary Ajit Singh. Farmers, labourers and brotherhood will win there," he further said. The party has fielded its candidate, Madan Bhaiya on the Khatauli seat in the SP-RLD alliance.

The seat fell vacant following the disqualification of sitting BJP MLA Vikram Saini after his conviction in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riot case. Chaudhary also attacked BJP for calling their party candidate 'Bahubali' and asked why BJP's own MLA was removed (disqualified).

"The one who does wrong definitely gets punished. Madan Bhaiya has been an MLA four times and the public also has full faith in him," he said. On the disqualified MLA Vikram Saini, Chaudhary said, "The rioter belonged to the ruling party and has been punished. Public should get justice."

The party that gives shelter to such people should also be punished, he added. The RLD leader also addressed the criticism his party has been receiving for fielding an outsider as their candidate.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi came from Gujarat and contested in Banaras, and the present Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is originally from Uttarakhand. This kind of negative election campaign shows the mood of the BJP," he said.

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Chaudhary said it is the responsibility of all of us to protect the values of the Constitution. The constitutional institutions are being politicised in a planned manner, in this regard the Supreme Court's decision to put the election commissioner in the dock is a serious matter, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)