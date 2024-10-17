“Raavan Knew His Fate, But Fought Till His Last Breath” |Interview With Chhau Dancer Sachin Mahato

A

We mainly portray Raavan in two stories: one, where Raavan arrives to marry Sita, in “haradhanu bhang” (the test set for her suitors). He fails at it and this makes him very angry. I show the arrival of Raavan, portray his rage through various strong, warrior-like movements. His feet hit the floor as if its supposed to collapse under him. It takes a lot of mental preparation to embody the strength and rage of Raavan.

The other story is that of Kumbhakarn and Raavan. When all his soldiers are defeated, Raavan wakes up his brother Kumbhakarn to go to war. Kumbhakaran refuses to join, warns Raavan about his faults, and asks him to give back Sita. Raavan refuses and is eventually killed in the battle with Ram.