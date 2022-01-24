R-Day: Full Dress Rehearsal Parade Held In Srinagar

A full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade was held on Monday here as police said security measures have been beefed up across Kashmir to ensure incident free celebrations on January 26. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole presided over the dress rehearsal parade at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket stadium here amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Various contingents of the police and other paramilitary forces took part in the march past, they said. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said security has been beefed up across Kashmir to ensure peaceful and incident free Republic Day celebrations.

"For the past one week, police with help of the army and the CRPF have been carrying out area domination and other drills. We are also carrying out drone surveillance to ensure peaceful celebrations not only in Srinagar but in all district headquarters," Kumar said.

Security forces have been carrying out random checking of vehicles to prevent movement of subversive elements, the officials said. The deployment of security forces around vital installations and sensitive areas in the city has been increased, they added.

The main Republic Day programme of Jammu and Kashmir will be held at Jammu where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the official function. In Kashmir, the main function will be held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium.

With PTI Inputs