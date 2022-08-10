Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Pushkar Singh Dhami Takes Tiranga Campaign To Tribal Villages On Sino-India border

Tribal men and women of border villages like Kailashpur, Mahargaon, Kosha, Dronagiri, Niti, Bampa, Gamshali, Farkia, Jhelam, Kaga, Garpak and Malari participated in the programme. 

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Facebook/Pushkar Singh Dhami

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 7:05 pm

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday took the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to predominantly tribal villages on the India-China border in Chamoli district of the state.

Holding the national flag in their hands and chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', Army jawans as well as residents of nearly a dozen tribal villages joined the campaign enthusiastically.

The programme was held in the border village of Malari, about 100 km from here.

"Har Ghar Tiranga has become a campaign of each and every individual," Dhami said.  

Local tribal women tied a Rakshasutra (auspicious thread) on the chief minister's hands and welcomed him with a presentation of the traditional Pauna dance.

(With PTI Inputs)

