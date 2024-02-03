National

Punjab Guv, Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit Resigns, Cites Personal Reasons

February 3, 2024

Banwarilal Purohit with Home Minister Amit Shah PTI

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, citing personal reasons.

"Due to my personal reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh. Please accept the same and oblige," Purohit wrote in his resignation letter.

Purohit had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. Their meeting occurred days after the BJP secured victory in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, maintaining all three posts.

This outcome was viewed as a setback to the Congress-AAP alliance, which alleged tampering with ballot papers by the presiding officer.

