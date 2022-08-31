Punjab Government Giving Top Priority To Education: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government is giving top priority to the education sector, asserting that it is the bedrock for building a progressive society.

Mann visited a local government senior secondary school and interacted with the students and teachers.

"My visit is not aimed at fault finding but the real purpose is to assess the situation at grassroot level to introduce comprehensive reforms in the education sector," an official statement quoting Mann said.

Education is the bedrock for building a new and progressive society due to which the state government is according top priority to it, said Mann.

He said the state government is already working on introducing multi-pronged improvements in the education sector to benefit students especially from the needy and underprivileged sections of the society.

He further said the state government is committed to transforming the government schools of the state into "Schools of eminence"

The CM emphasised that these schools will not only provide quality education to the students but will also ensure their holistic development to excel in life.

He asserted that these schools will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure to ensure that students get good education facilities.

Mann said this will enable the students to compete with their convent educated peers.

During his interaction with students, the CM asked them about the curriculum in their school.

He also enquired from the students about their ambitions and asked them to work hard for achieving their desired goals.

Mann asserted that hard work, perseverance and dedication are the key to success, adding that all students must imbibe these golden rules in their life to carve a niche for themselves.

After the interaction, the CM directed officers to construct an ultra-modern science laboratory in the school.

