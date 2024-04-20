National

Punjab: Clash In Sangrur Jail Leaves 2 Inmates Dead, Many Injured

The doctor who treated the inmates said that four patients were brought in and two were pronounced dead while two other have sustained injuries.

PTI
Injured inmates from Sangrur jail taken to a hospital for treatment. Photo: PTI
A clash between prisoners in a Sangrur jail led to the deaths of two inmates and serious injuries to two others on Friday.

Police are currently investigating the incident to determine the cause of the clash.

According to PTI, a doctor treating the inmates said, "Four patients (inmates) from the district jail were brought to the hospital, out of which two were brought dead. Two seriously injured have been referred to Patiala."

The doctor stated that Harsh and Dharmender were pronounced dead, while Gagandeep Singh and Mohd Sehwaz sustained injuries.

According to him, Singh and Sehwaz have sustained injuries to their backs, heads, arms, and ears from a sharp object.

