Pune Cops Direct Bars And Permit Room To Follow 1:30 AM Deadline

Pune Police have issued an order asking bars and permit rooms to shut their establishments by the stipulated time limit at 1.30 am to avoid any law and order issues.

The order has been issued under section 144 of CrpC in the wake of certain incidents having implications on public peace reported in and around bars, permit rooms, and restaurants.

"It has come to my notice that some guests/customers are indulging in disorderly behaviour and such ruckus is causing a sense of insecurity amongst fellow guests including women. To curb such incidents, the establishments have been instructed to follow rules and regulations," as per the order issued by Police Commission Amitesh Kumar.