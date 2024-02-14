National

Pulwama Terror Anniversary: Country Pays Tributes To Slain Soldiers

A suicide bomber had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on 14 February 2019 in south Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 CRPF men were killed.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 14, 2024

Pulwama Terror Attack Anniversary Photo: AP Photo/Channi Anand

Activists of right-wing Hindu groups pay tribute to Indian soldiers killed in the 2019 car bombing at Pulwama in Kashmir as they mark the anniversary of the attack in Jammu.

1/7
Pulwama Terror Attack Anniversary
Pulwama Terror Attack Anniversary Photo: PTI Photo

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav pays tribute to victims of the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in J&K's Pulwama, at Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal

2/7
Pulwama Terror Attack Anniversary
Pulwama Terror Attack Anniversary Photo: AP/Channi Anand

University students shout slogans to pay tribute to Indian soldiers killed in the 2019 car bombing at Pulwama in Kashmir as they mark the anniversary of the attack in Jammu.

Advertisement
3/7
Pulwama Terror Attack Anniversary
Pulwama Terror Attack Anniversary Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Activists of right-wing Hindu groups pay tribute to Indian soldiers killed in the 2019 car bombing at Pulwama in Kashmir as they mark the anniversary of the attack in Jammu.

Advertisement
4/7
Pulwama Terror Attack Anniversary
Pulwama Terror Attack Anniversary Photo: AP Photo/Channi Anand

An activist of a right-wing Hindu group lights an earthen lamp as they pay tribute to Indian soldiers killed in the 2019 car bombing at Pulwama in Kashmir as they mark the anniversary of the attack in Jammu.

Advertisement
5/7
Pulwama Terror Attack Anniversary
Pulwama Terror Attack Anniversary Photo: PTI

Members of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal pay tribute to victims of the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in J&K's Pulwama, in Jammu.

Advertisement
6/7
Pulwama Terror Attack Anniversary
Pulwama Terror Attack Anniversary Photo: PTI

NCC cadets pay tribute to victims of the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in J&K's Pulwama, in Bhubaneswar.

7/7
Pulwama Terror Attack Anniversary
Pulwama Terror Attack Anniversary Photo: PTI

School students pay tribute to victims of the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in J&K's Pulwama, in Jammu.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
Advertisement