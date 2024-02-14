Pulwama Terror Anniversary: Country Pays Tributes To Slain Soldiers

Activists of right-wing Hindu groups pay tribute to Indian soldiers killed in the 2019 car bombing at Pulwama in Kashmir as they mark the anniversary of the attack in Jammu.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav pays tribute to victims of the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in J&K's Pulwama, at Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal
University students shout slogans to pay tribute to Indian soldiers killed in the 2019 car bombing at Pulwama in Kashmir as they mark the anniversary of the attack in Jammu.
An activist of a right-wing Hindu group lights an earthen lamp as they pay tribute to Indian soldiers killed in the 2019 car bombing at Pulwama in Kashmir as they mark the anniversary of the attack in Jammu.
Members of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal pay tribute to victims of the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in J&K's Pulwama, in Jammu.
NCC cadets pay tribute to victims of the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in J&K's Pulwama, in Bhubaneswar.
School students pay tribute to victims of the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in J&K's Pulwama, in Jammu.