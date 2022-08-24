Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Puducherry: Senior Citizen Succumbs To Covid-19, Toll Rises To 1,968

A 70-year-old woman from Puducherry succumbed to Covid-19 at JIPMER here raising the death toll due to coronavirus in the Union Territory to 1,968.

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 7:38 pm

A 70-year-old woman from Puducherry succumbed to Covid-19 at JIPMER here raising the death toll due to coronavirus in the Union Territory to 1,968.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said the woman died of Covid pneumonia. He said the health department examined 982 samples during the last 24 hours and 37 fresh cases surfaced during the examination of the samples. The overall tally of viral infections in UT was 1,72,520.

Sriramulu said that while the Puducherry region alone had 29 fresh cases of Covid-19, Karaikal logged five and Yanam registered three. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, saw no new case.

The Director said there were 314 active cases that comprised 12 patients in hospitals and the remaining 302 people were recovering in-home quarantine.

He said 28 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and there were 1,70,238 recoveries in all.

The health department has examined 23,74,519 samples till now and has found 20,10,318 samples to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 3.77 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 percent and 98.68 percent respectively, the Director said.

Sriramulu said the health department has administered 20,13,890 doses so far which comprised 9,86,878 first doses, 8,01,152 second doses, and 2,25,860 booster doses.

(Inputs from PTI)

