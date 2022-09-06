Puducherry Logs 62 New Covid-19 Cases

Puducherry reported 62 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 1,73,094, a senior official of the Department of Health said here on Tuesday. Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said, the 62 new cases surfaced during examination of 1,057 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today.

While Puducherry region accounted for 54 new cases out of the 62, Karaikal and Yanam regions registered four cases each. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala did not register any fresh case, the Director said.

A total of 251 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,70,874. While six patients were in hospitals, the remaining 245 in home quarantine. The Director said the Health Department has so far examined 23,84,409 samples and found 20,19,259 out of them to be negative.

There was no fresh fatality during the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,969. Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 5.87 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1,14 per cent and 98.72 per cent respectively. The Health Department has so far administered 21,04,603 doses which comprised 9,89,789 first doses, 8,21,746 second doses and 2,93,068 booster doses.

(With PTI inputs)