Puducherry Logs 212 New Covid-19 Cases, Tally Touches 1,69,353

Puducherry confirmed 212 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday raising the overall caseload to 1,69,353.

The new cases surfaced during examination of 2,494 samples. While Puducherry region alone accounted for 176 cases, Karaikal registered 35, and Yanam had only one case.

Mahe an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala did not post any fresh case. Director of Health G.Sriramulu said in a bulletin that 156 patients recovered during last twenty-four hours and the overall recoveries stood at 1,66,114.

The test positivity rate was 8.50 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.16 percent and 98.09 percent respectively. Sriramulu noted that there was no fresh fatality during last twenty-four hours and toll remained 1,963.

The Health Department has examined so far 23,27,780 samples and has found 19,68,714 to be negative. The Health Department has administered so far 17,68,679 doses which comprised 9,75,516 first doses, 7,48,304 second doses and 44,859 booster doses.

Sriramulu said the active cases were 1,276 which comprised 25 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 1,207 patients were in home quarantine.

