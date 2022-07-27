Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Puducherry Logs 141 New Covid-19 Cases, Tally Touches 1.70 Lakh

Puducherry region alone accounted for 111 fresh cases out of the 141 new infections identified today while Karaikal had 27 cases and Yanam three. The overall caseload was 1,70,419.

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 4:01 pm

Puducherry clocked 141 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total positives to 1.70 lakh. The new cases were detected at the end of examination of 1,757 samples, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a bulletin.

Puducherry region alone accounted for 111 fresh cases out of the 141 new infections identified today while Karaikal had 27 cases and Yanam three. The overall caseload was 1,70,419.

Mahe an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala did not report any fresh case during last twenty four hours. Sriramulu said that 223 patients recovered during last twenty four hours and the overall recoveries were 1,67,460. 

The Health Department has examined so far 23,41,740 samples and found 19,81,089 to be negative. Sriramulu also said there was no fresh fatality during last twenty four hours in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the toll remained 1,965.

The test positivity rate was 8.03 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.15 percent and 98.26 percent respectively. The Health Department has administered so far 18,03,369 doses which comprised 9,77,541 first doses, 7,55,291 second doses and 70,537 booster doses.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths COVID-19 Covid Vaccine Puducherry
