Protest March Case: SC Stays Proceedings Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Others

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed criminal proceedings against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in connection with a protest march held in the state in 2022.

Issuing notice to the Karnataka government, a bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and P K Mishra also stayed the proceedings against Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, state ministers M B Patil and Ramalinga Reddy.

The top court also stayed the Karnataka High Court order, which had imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on them and directed them to appear before a special court on March 6.