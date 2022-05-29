Promote Digitisation In Government Functioning: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched 122 online services through 526 'sewa kendras' across the state and has directed officials to promote digitalisation in official functioning in a big way.

The online services launched by the chief minister include fertiliser and pesticide licence of the agriculture department, duplicate certificate from the technical education board, NOC for fire safety, title transfer, and name change in sewerage or water connection.

According to an official spokesperson, the Punjab government has been working towards promotion of digitalisation to bring public services at the doorsteps of the people.

This will ensure delivery of services in real-time, besides bringing more transparency in official working, he said.

"Earlier, most of these services were provided in time-consuming offline mode. Now, these have been fully automated with online status tracking facilities," Mann said.

The chief minister directed the department of governance reforms to ensure inclusion of at least 100 more services under the ambit of 'sewa kendras'.

