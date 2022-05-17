Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Prohibitory Orders in MP City After Dispute Over Placing of Idol Near Dargah

Prohibitory orders were imposed in a part of Neemuch city after a dispute between two groups over installing an idol near a dargah here in Madhya Pradesh, which led to tension in the area, officials said.

Updated: 17 May 2022 11:57 am

The two groups on Monday night indulged in arguments and pelted each other with stones, following which the police lobbed teargas shells to disperse them, they said. Later, Additional District Magistrate Neha Meena ordered the imposition of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 (prohibiting gathering of five or more people) in the Neemuch city police station limits. Four cases were registered, and nine people rounded up so far, Neemuch's Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma told reporters, adding that a police officer suffered a knee injury.

He said some people placed an idol (of Lord Hanuman) near the dargah, which led to an argument between the two groups gathered at the spot, falling under the Neemuch city police station area. The police then told members of the two groups to come to the police control room for a discussion. Still, the official said some people allegedly started hurling stones and damaging some motorcycles. There was no report so far of injury to any citizen in the incident, he said. Later, an adequate police force was deployed in the area, and he said residents were asked to stay at home.

The official said members of the two groups gathered at the spot as it is a mixed population area. The police lobbed teargas shells to disperse the crowd, he said. The official also said that the police would examine the CCTV footage of the area and take action against those involved in stone-pelting. Asked if any religious place was damaged in the incident, he said the area's videography was being done to ascertain it.

