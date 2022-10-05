Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Problems Of People Of Rajasthan Have Reduced By Half: CM

The chief minister conducted a review of the resolution of the cases received through the Jan Sampark portal, helpline 181, public hearings and other means. He said the officers should redress the problems with full sensitivity and strong will.

Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 7:29 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the problems of the people of the state have been reduced by half as they are being effectively resolved at the grassroots level.  

He was addressing a review meeting. He said the concept of good governance can be considered a reality only when important works of common people are done on time and their problems can be solved promptly and appropriately, a release said.  

The chief minister conducted a review of the resolution of the cases received through the Jan Sampark portal, helpline 181, public hearings and other means. He said the officers should redress the problems with full sensitivity and strong will.

It was informed in the meeting that around 73 lakh cases have been registered on helpline 181 since January 1, 2019. 

Out of these, about 71.60 lakh (more than 98 per cent) cases have been disposed of.  Chairman of public grievances redressal committee Pukhraj Parashar and senior officials were present in the meeting. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Good Governance Jan Sampark Portal Helpline 181 Public Hearings Chairman Of Public Grievances Redressal Committee Pukhraj Parashar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

Indonesian Fan Recalls Sting Of Tear Gas

Indonesian Fan Recalls Sting Of Tear Gas