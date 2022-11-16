Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Pro-Hindu Activists In Karnataka's Udupi Protest Over Students Singing Azan At School Event

Pro-Hindu activists protested in a local school in Karnataka's Udupi district after students staged a performance singing Azan (Muslim prayer songs) and demanded action. 

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 12:08 pm

Pro-Hindu activists protested in a local school in Karnataka's Udupi district after students staged a performance singing Azan (Muslim prayer songs) and demanded actions. 

Activists confronted school authorities and demanded an apology.

According to India Today, the Mother Teresa memorial school had conducted its annual sports day celebrations and students were performing welcome songs during the event. Students performed songs from all three religions.

However, pro-Hindu activists picked up a protest over students singing Azan. The school eventually apologised. 

National Pro-Hindu Karnataka Udupi Azan Muslims Hinduism Schools Activists
