Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Priyanka Gandhi Posed Questions On Rajiv's Assassination: Nalini Sriharan

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked about the killing of her father Rajiv Gandhi when she met her in prison in 2008, Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts freed in the former prime minister's assassination case said here on Sunday.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Nov 2022 2:09 pm

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked about the killing of her father Rajiv Gandhi when she met her in prison in 2008, Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts freed in the former prime minister's assassination case said here on Sunday.

Priyanka Gandhi turned emotional and cried when she met her in the Vellore Central Prison over a decade ago, Nalini told reporters here answering a question on the meeting.

Now, a Congress party leader, she had then sought to know about the assassination of her father, and Nalini said she divulged whatever she knew.

Other things that transpired in that meeting cannot be disclosed as it pertained to Priyanka's personal views, she said.

Nalini was freed on November 12 following a Supreme Court order.

Tags

National Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Supreme Court Order Congress Party Leader Father Rajiv Gandhi Nalini Sriharan Former Prime Minister Assassination Case Priyanka's Personal Views
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch: Two World War II Planes Collide Mid-Air In US Airshow, Six Casualties Feared

Watch: Two World War II Planes Collide Mid-Air In US Airshow, Six Casualties Feared

Centre Spent Rs 10 Lakh Crore To Provide Affordable Fertilisers To Farmers: PM Narendra Modi

Centre Spent Rs 10 Lakh Crore To Provide Affordable Fertilisers To Farmers: PM Narendra Modi