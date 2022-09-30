Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Prime Minister Modi Attends Navratri Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the  `Navratri Mahotsav' organized by the Gujarat government at the GMDC ground here on Thursday night and performed `aarti' of Maa Amba.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 7:11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the  `Navratri Mahotsav' organized by the Gujarat government at the GMDC ground here on Thursday night and performed `aarti' of Maa Amba.

The event has been organized on the occasion of the ongoing Navratri festival.

Modi, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit, was accompanied by  Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat.
He also watched the traditional Garba dance at the venue, and spoke to some revelers, and allowed them to click selfies with him.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National `Navratri Mahotsav' Traditional Garba Dance Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Prime Minister Narendra Modi Performed `aarti' Maa Amba Gujarat Government GMDC Ground
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue