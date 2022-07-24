Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Prime Minister Holds Meeting With CMs, Deputy CMs Of BJP-Ruled States

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states at party headquarters in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi File photo

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 5:50 pm

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters in New Delhi to deliberate on the developmental work done by them. 

The meeting was also attended by the BJP president, JP Nadda, its senior leader, and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Vinay Sahsrabuddhe, who heads the party's good governance cell. The chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of 18 states where the BJP is in power on its own or in alliance with other parties held deliberations on achieving a 100 percent target of all centrally sponsored welfare schemes and flagship programs, sources said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are among those who attended the meeting. Nagaland Chief Minister Nephio Rio, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha were also present.

 Several deputy chief ministers including Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis and Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi from Bihar attended the meeting. 

