Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Home National

Presidential Election: 28% Of Total Invalid Votes Were Cast In Parliament

Members of Parliament constituted only 16 per cent of the electoral college for the presidential election -- there are a total of 4,809 votes, including 776 parliamentarians.

Elected President Droupadi Murmu.
Elected President Droupadi Murmu. PTI

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 9:12 am

As much as 28 per cent of the total 53 invalid votes cast in the presidential election came from Parliament, which constitutes only 16 per cent of the electoral college.

There was no invalid vote from 13 state assemblies including Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

Most of the MPs cast their votes in the July 18 poll.

Out of the total 53 invalid votes, 15 came from Parliament followed by five each from Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, and four each in Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Three invalid votes came from the Uttar Pradesh assembly, two from Assam, and one each from Uttarakhand, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and the union territory of Puducherry.

National Presidential Election President Of India Droupadi Murmu Yashwant Sinha Parliament President Presidential Polls
