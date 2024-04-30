National

President Murmu To Visit Ayodhya On May 1, To Have 'Darshan' At Ram Temple: Rashtrapati Bhavan

It will be her first visit to the newly built temple, the consecration ceremony for which was held on January 22.

President Droupadi Mumru will visit Ayodhya on Wednesday to pay obeisance at the Ram temple, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said. 

The president will visit Ayodhya on May 1, the statement said on Tuesday. 

"During her stay in Ayodhya, the president will make 'darshan' and 'aarti' at the Shri Hanuman Garhi Temple, Prabhu Shri Ram Temple and Kuber Teela," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.   

She will also perform Saryu puja and 'aarti', it added.

