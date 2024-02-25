President Murmu To Inaugurate ‘Purple Fest’ On Monday

President Droupadi Murmu will on Monday inaugurate the 'Purple Fest' for people with disabilities at Amrit Udyaan in the Rashtrapati Bhawan, an official statement said.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in a statement, said the ministers of Social Justice and Empowerment and secretary, DEPwDm, will be present on this occasion.