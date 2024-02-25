National

President Murmu To Inaugurate ‘Purple Fest’ On Monday

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in a statement, said the ministers of Social Justice and Empowerment and secretary, DEPwDm, will be present on this occasion.

President Droupadi Murmu will on Monday inaugurate the 'Purple Fest' for people with disabilities at Amrit Udyaan in the Rashtrapati Bhawan, an official statement said.

More than 10,000 Divyangjan, accompanied by their escorts, will also be present, the ministry said.

"The 'Purple Fest' will have fully inclusive and interactive stalls of organizations working in the field of accessibility, inclusion and disability rights. The key activities at 'Purple Fest' will be Amrit Udyaan visit, Know your disabilities, Purple Cafe, Purple Kaleidoscope, Purple Live Experience Zone, Purple Sports etc," it said.

