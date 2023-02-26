Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
President Murmu To Grace Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav In Bikaner On Monday

President Murmu To Grace Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav In Bikaner On Monday

President of India Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Bikaner PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 5:29 pm

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Bikaner in Rajasthan on Monday to grace the 14th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Sunday. The 14th edition of the festival will be organised from February 25 to March 5 at Karni Singh Stadium in Bikaner by the Union Ministry of Culture.

The nine-day cultural extravaganza will see participation of artistes from across India. This festival is a unique effort to bring recognition to India's various arts, cuisines and handicrafts at one place.

The president will visit Bikaner where she will grace and address the 14th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav on Monday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a brief statement.

