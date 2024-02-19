President Droupadi Murmu To Arrive In Port Blair On Monday

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive here on Monday on a five-day official visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said.

This will be her first visit to the archipelago after she became the President in 2022.

The president will arrive at INS Utkrosh in Port Blair around 1 pm. She will be welcomed by Lt Governor Admiral (Retd) DK Joshi, Commander-In-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra, Director General of Police, Devesh Chandra Srivastava and MP Kuldeep Sharma.