President Empowers Delhi LG To Appoint Members To Boards

Delhi LG has been delegated with the power to form and appoint members to any authority or statutory body under laws enacted by Parliament for Delhi, MHA has notified.

Delhi LG VK Saxena | Photo: PTI
The Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) on Tuesday said the President has empowered Delhi LG to form and appoint members to any authority, board, commission, or statutory body under laws enacted by Parliament for the national capital.
In a notification issued on Tuesday, the MHA said the Delhi LG can also appoint members to such authority, board, commission or statutory bodies.

"In pursuance of clause (1) of article 239 of the Constitution read with section 45D of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 (1 of 1992), the President hereby directs that the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi shall, subject to the control of the President and until further orders, exercise the powers of the President under clause (a) of section 45D of the said Act for constitution of any authority, board, commission or any statutory body by whatever name it may be called, or for appointment of any Government officer or ex officio member to such authority, board, commission or any statutory body," the notification said.

