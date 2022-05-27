Friday, May 27, 2022
Praying For Speedy Recovery Of Injured Soldiers: Kejriwal On Ladakh Accident

Seven Army soldiers were killed and 19 others injured in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh on Friday when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river, Army officials said. The accident took place at around 9 am at a place that is around 25 km from Thoise, they said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Updated: 27 May 2022 9:32 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called the Ladakh road accident "unfortunate" and prayed for the speedy recovery of the soldiers injured in the crash.

"The bus accident with the Army personnel in Ladakh is very unfortunate. I salute the martyrdom of the martyred soldiers. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the soldiers injured in the accident," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. According to the officials, 26 soldiers were on their way from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif when the accident took place.

-With PTI Input

