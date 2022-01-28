Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Power Disruption Briefly At BJP Poll Event In UP

While the home minister was speaking from the dais, a sudden power outage occurred for around 30 seconds, leaving the around 250-300 people in the auditorium in dark.

Power Disruption Briefly At BJP Poll Event In UP
Union Home Minister Amit Shah - Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 11:37 am

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida for a poll-related programme when power supply got disrupted briefly, leaving the senior BJP leader, party workers and others in dark for less than a minute. Shah was addressing 'Prabhaavi Matdaata Samwad' (Effective Voter Dialogue) at a private university's auditorium in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida where BJP supporters and local residents had gathered in the evening.

While the home minister was speaking from the dais, a sudden power outage occurred for around 30 seconds, leaving the around 250-300 people in the auditorium in dark, with many of them immediately starting the flash lights on their mobile phones. Some even started chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and raising slogans in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the brief power outage.

Resuming his address, Shah later highlighted the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath government, which he said has transformed UP into the number one state of the country in law and order, power supply, among others. "Before this programme, I was sitting with the people in the management of this university and they told me that they had purchased a generator which was used 22 hours daily during the previous government but now it is not even used 22 hours a week," he told the gathering.

Related stories

'Goonda Raj' To Return If Akhilesh Forms Govt In UP: Shah

BJP Promises Self Help Groups For Men, Abolish PC Culture In Panchayats

AAP UP Poll Manifesto: Free Bus Service For Women, 300 Units Free Electricity

Shah then asked the gathering if the situation of power supply in the state has improved or not. Assembly election in Dadri in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western UP is scheduled on February 10 and results would be declared on March 10.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Amit Shah BJP Power/Electricity PM Modi Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

School Principals, Parents' Orgs Disappointed With DDMA's Decision To Not Open Schools In Delhi

School Principals, Parents' Orgs Disappointed With DDMA's Decision To Not Open Schools In Delhi

Delhi HC Directs CBI To Recall LOC Against Businessman Sana In Corruption Case

Arunachal Logs 455 New COVID-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

Delhi's Minimum Temperature Recorded At 6.4 Deg C, Sunny Day Expected Ahead

SC Grants Three Weeks To SpiceJet To Resolve Financial Issues With Swiss Firm

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Shruti Haasan at the age of 14, made her acting debut in a special cameo role in her father's Tamil-Hindi bilingual film 'Hey Ram'.

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: 5 Lesser-Known Things About The Actress

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

Ash Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Madison Keys of the U.S. in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 11: Ashleigh Barty Beats Madison Keys To Enter Summit Clash

Actor Elijah Woods in a still from 'Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind' (2004). A sci-fi romance drama where he plays the role of Patrick.

Happy Birthday Elijah Woods: 5 Best Performances, Other Than 'Lord Of The Rings'

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads