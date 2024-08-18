POV: You're The Ambanis' Golden Retriever

Now, let me tackle the accusations. First, income inequality and unemployment: hah, a joke so funny you’ll have to remind me tomorrow to laugh at it. Did you notice how many people toiled for the wedding? Chefs, carpenters, servers, drivers, decorators, ushers, photographers, videographers, security guards, make-up artists, costume designers, tantrum managers—the list is so long that I’m already breathless; maybe some Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani will calm me down. We even gave employment to Rihanna didi, Justin jeeju, David daadu (sorry, Guetta sir, but you are old). We CREATED (sorry for the caps, just got excited) so many jobs that even LinkedIn would have squealed, “Bas kar pagle, bhai ko rulayega kya?” I don’t know about y’all, but me—personally, honestly, morally—I’m not a fan of poor people. (I don’t even use the word “poor”—I just call them non-rich—though I’ll make an exception for this piece.) This wedding, however, changed my mind. I was so moved by their relentless labour: their poor bodies, their poor sweat, their poor desperation, their pure doggedness. One evening, it got to me so much that I slipped in my bed—a Gurkha Royal Courtesan cigar dangling from my lips—and watched a movie by Money Kaul.