Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Poonawala Undergoes Another Session Of Polygraph Test

He had undergone a marathon polygraph test of nearly eight hours on Thursday. However, officials at the facility found it difficult to record his statements as he was not well. 

Aaftab Poonawala
Aaftab Poonawala Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 5:34 pm

Mehrauli murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala on Friday reached the Forensic Science Laboratory here for his next session of polygraph test, officials said.  

He had undergone a marathon polygraph test of nearly eight hours on Thursday. However, officials at the facility found it difficult to record his statements as he was not well. 

Poonawala was brought to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Rohini on Friday for another session of the polygraph test, also called the lie detector test, as he seems to be in better health, they said.  

Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar (27) and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping those across the city over several days past midnight.

"During the session (of polygraph test) on Thursday, Poonawala was asked details about the case, what triggered him to kill Walker, if it was a planned event or he did it in a fit of rage like he claimed in the court. 

"All the sequence of event that transpired ever since they started dating and how he decided to dispose of the body in such a gruesome manner. He was also asked about the kind of weapon he used to chop her body along with various other questions related to the case that could give lead to further investigation in the case," an FSL source had said. 

Police also said the saw used to cut the body is yet to be recovered.

The incident has also taken a political turn with Union Home Minister Amit Shah assuring "strict punishment" to the accused in minimal possible time, while the CPI(M)has alleged that the murder and dismemberment of Walker by her Muslim boyfriend was being used for "communal propaganda".

Related stories

Poonawala Used To Give Cigarette Burns To Walkar, Claims Her Friend

'Aaftab Not Worried, Has Not Confessed To Murdering Shraddha In Court': Poonawala's Lawyer

Delhi Police Gets Court Permission To Conduct Polygraph Test On Poonawala

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Forensic Science Laboratory Polygraph Test Union Home Minister Politics Aaftab Amin Poonawala New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis