Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Pondy PCC's Resolution On Rahul As Prez Passed On To High Command: Narayanasamy

According to former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy, Rahul Gandhi's nomination for president of the Congress party was forwarded to the party's high command when the PCC met a few days ago in this city.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 6:13 pm

Former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said the Pradesh Congress Committee's resolution at a meeting here a few days ago seeking Rahul Gandhi as the party's president was forwarded to the high command.

He said several PCCs in several states have already come out with the plea that Gandhi, who is amid the Bharat Jodo Yatra, be elected unanimously as president of the party.

"The atrocious style of functioning of the BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre could come to an end only if Rahul Gandhi takes over the mantle of the leadership in the party," Narayanasamy said.

The Congress leader claimed the N Rangasamy-led government in the Union Territory had been throwing all norms to the wind by converting all 'yellow-color ration cards' into 'red-color cards'.

The 'red-color ration cards' are meant for the poor, including families living below the poverty line (BPL), while the yellow-color cards are meant for other categories. 

Tags

National Puducherry V Narayanan BJP Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi BPL Congress Union Territory
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon

Harsha Engineers International IPO: Here Is How To Check Share Allotment Status

Harsha Engineers International IPO: Here Is How To Check Share Allotment Status