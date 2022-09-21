Pondy PCC's Resolution On Rahul As Prez Passed On To High Command: Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said the Pradesh Congress Committee's resolution at a meeting here a few days ago seeking Rahul Gandhi as the party's president was forwarded to the high command.

He said several PCCs in several states have already come out with the plea that Gandhi, who is amid the Bharat Jodo Yatra, be elected unanimously as president of the party.

"The atrocious style of functioning of the BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre could come to an end only if Rahul Gandhi takes over the mantle of the leadership in the party," Narayanasamy said.

The Congress leader claimed the N Rangasamy-led government in the Union Territory had been throwing all norms to the wind by converting all 'yellow-color ration cards' into 'red-color cards'.

The 'red-color ration cards' are meant for the poor, including families living below the poverty line (BPL), while the yellow-color cards are meant for other categories.