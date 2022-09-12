Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Police Raid At Party Office In Ahmedabad: AAP

Police conducted a raid at the AAP office in Ahmedabad on Sunday, the party said while claiming that the ruling BJP is "extremely rattled" by the "immense support" it is getting in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 8:21 am

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Gujarat unit said on Twitter that the raid was carried out soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad.

Reacting to the development, Kejriwal said the Gujarat police found nothing at the party office as the leaders and workers of the AAP are "hardcore honest".

There was no immediate response from the Gujarat Police to the AAP's claim.

"The BJP is extremely rattled by the immense support that the AAP is getting from the people of Gujarat. There is a storm in favor of the AAP in Gujarat," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Raids have started in Gujarat too after Delhi. Nothing was found in Delhi, and nothing was found in Gujarat too. We are hardcore honest and patriotic people," he added.

The AAP national convenor hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after his party's Gujarat unit leader Isudan Gadhvi claimed on Twitter that police raided the party office and carried out searches for two hours, soon after Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad.

"Gujarat Police's raid at the Aam Aadmi Party's office as soon as Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad. Carried out searches for two hours and left. Nothing found. Said they will come again," Gadhvi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The BJP is so scared with the growing popularity of the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat that now it is misusing power to get our office raided," the Gujarat unit of the AAP said in a tweet.

"After Delhi, now they have started getting raids conducted in Gujarat too. Be it Delhi or Gujarat, they are not going to find anything," it added.

The Gujarat Assembly polls are slated to be held later in the year.

(Inputs from PTI)

