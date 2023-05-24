Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

PM To Flag Off Inaugural Run Of Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express On Thursday

Home National

PM To Flag Off Inaugural Run Of Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express On Thursday

With world-class amenities, it will herald a new era of comfortable travel experience, especially for tourists travelling to the state, the PMO said.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 6:04 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi on Thursday via video conferencing, his office said.

This will be the first Vande Bharat to be introduced in Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

Related stories

Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Cancelled On Monday For Repairs

Tree Branches Fall On Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Amid Storm, Crack Windshield

Odisha Likely To Get Second Vande Bharat : Vaishnaw

With world-class amenities, it will herald a new era of comfortable travel experience, especially for tourists travelling to the state, the PMO said.

Prime Minister Modi will flag off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi on May 25 at 11 am, it said.

The train has been indigenously manufactured and is equipped with advanced safety features, including the Kavach technology, the statement said.

Guided by the vision of the prime minister of providing cleaner means of public transport, the Indian Railways is on a quest to completely electrify the rail route in the country, it said.

Moving ahead in this direction, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the newly electrified rail line sections in Uttarakhand, the statement said.

With this, the state will have its entire rail route 100 per cent electrified.

Trains run by electric traction on the electrified sections will result in the increase in their speed and enhance haulage capacity, the statement said.

-With PTI Input

Advertisement

Tags

National Prime Minister Of India PM Modi Politics Vande Bharat Express Public Transports IRCTC Narendra Modi New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool