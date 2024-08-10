Modi Wayanad Visit LIVE: Ahead Of PM's Visit, Kerala Seeks Rs 2,000 Crore For Landslide Victims

Narendra Modi In Wayanad LIVE: Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town
A mysterious sound from what locals in Edakkal area of landslides-hit Kerala's Wayanad said came from "under the earth" created panic among residents on Friday.
Residents told said heard a huge sound, accompanied by a jerk-like sensation, prompting government authorities to investigate, according to news agency PTI.
The sound was heard at around 10.15 am, according to a panchayat ward member who spoke to a TV news channel.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said it is examining seismic records and also attempting local reconnaissance to find if anything is anomalous.
Narendra Modi In Wayanad Today: Kerala Seeks Rs 2,000 Crore For Rehabilitation
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to landslide-hit Wayanad, the cabinet sub-committee of the Kerala government met with a central team visiting the area and sought Rs 2,000 crore in assistance for rehabilitation and relief work in the disaster-stricken region.
PM Modi To Visit Wayanad LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Thanks PM Modi, Says ‘Good Decision’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to personally visit landslide-hit Wayanad in Kerala.
“Thank you, Modi ji, for visiting Wayanad to personally take stock of the terrible tragedy. This is a good decision,” Rahul Gandhi posted on X.
“I am confident that once the Prime Minister sees the extent of the devastation firsthand, he will declare it a national disaster,” he added.
PM Modi Wayanad Visit LIVE: PM To Visit Landslide-Affected Sites Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Wayanad on Saturday to evaluate the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations and engage with survivors of the recent landslides in the region.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and top state government officials will welcome Modi when he lands in Kannur at around 11 am, followed by an aerial inspection of the landslide-hit regions in Wayanad. Teams involved in the rescue operation will brief him about the evacuation efforts.
Modi will then chair a review meeting during which he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.