PM Modi To Meet US President Joe Biden At Tokyo Quad Summit In May

The White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said US President Joe Biden’s trip to South Korea and Japan in May will advance the US’s ‘rock-solid commitment to a free and open’ Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 9:32 am

Prime  Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are scheduled to meet next month during Quad summit in Japan's Tokyo.

US President Joe Biden will travel to South Korea and Japan next month and attend the Quad summit in Tokyo, during which he will also meet India’s PM Modi, the White House has said.

Biden’s trip to South Korea and Japan has been scheduled for May 20 to 24. 

"This trip will advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday here. 

Biden will also hold bilateral meetings with South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan. 

"The leaders will discuss opportunities to deepen our vital security relationships, enhance economic ties and expand our close cooperation to deliver practical results. In Tokyo, President Biden will also meet the leaders of the Quad grouping of Australia, Japan, India and the United States. We look forward to having further details to share about this trip soon," Psaki said.(With PTI inputs)
 

