PM Modi To Address Programme Commemorating Sri Aurobindo's 150th Birth Anniversary

The programme, being held in Kamban Kalai Sangam, Puducherry, under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, will witness the prime minister releasing a commemorative coin and postal stamp in the honour of Sri Aurobindo, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

PM Modi chaired the first meeting of the High Level Committee to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo.
Puducherry, under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, will witness the prime minister releasing a commemorative coin and postal stamp in the honour of Sri Aurobindo

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 7:39 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday participate in a programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo's 150th birth anniversary via video conferencing, and release a commemorative coin and postal stamp in the honour of the spiritual leader.

Sri Aurobindo, born on August 15 August 1872, was a visionary who made lasting contributions to India's freedom struggle. The programme, being held in Kamban Kalai Sangam, Puducherry, under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, will witness the prime minister releasing a commemorative coin and postal stamp in the honour of Sri Aurobindo, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The prime minister will participate in the programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary on December 13, 2022 at 5 pm via video conferencing, it said. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, which will include followers of Sri Aurobindo from across the country.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav -- an endeavour to celebrate the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements on the occasion of 75 years of independence -- is commemorating Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary by organising year long activities and programmes across the country. 

(With PTI inputs)

National PM Modi Programme Commemorating Sri Aurobindo Birth Anniversary Puducherry
