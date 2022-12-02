Friday, Dec 02, 2022
PM Modi Shares 'Breathtaking' Gujarat Images Taken By EOS-06 Satellite

PM Modi Shares 'Breathtaking' Gujarat Images Taken By EOS-06 Satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation had on Saturday successfully injected an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS) and eight other co-passenger satellites in multiple orbits, calling the mission "unique".

Earth Observation Satellite (EOS)

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 6:42 pm

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared some "breathtaking" images of Gujarat taken by the recently launched EOS-06 satellite and said advances in space technology will help in better prediction of cyclones and promote the coastal economy.

The Indian Space Research Organisation had on Saturday successfully injected an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS) and eight other co-passenger satellites in multiple orbits, calling the mission "unique". 

Modi tweeted, "Have you come across breathtaking images from the recently launched EOS-06 satellite. Sharing some beautiful images of Gujarat. These advances in the world of space technology will help us to better predict cyclones and promote our coastal economy too." 

The EOS-06 satellite is an advanced third generation satellite to study the biological parameters of oceans. Its applications include identifying potential fishing zones, weather forecasting, wind velocity and cyclone detection, cyclone tracking and maritime security.

(With PTI inputs)

