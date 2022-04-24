Sunday, Apr 24, 2022
PM Modi's First Rally In J&K UT, Here Is Everything You Need To Know

In his first ever public appearance in J&K, following its formation of Union Territory on 5 August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated numerous projects in the region.

PM Narendra Modi's J&K visit. Instagram/@narendramodi

Updated: 24 Apr 2022 3:03 pm

In his first rally in J&K, following the state’s formation to Union Territory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple projects in the region.

PM inaugurated projects in J&K worth over ₹ 20,000 crore.

Here are 10 developments of PM Modi’s J&K visit:

1 PM Modi inaugurated Banihal-Qazigund tunnel and two hydroelectric projects in J&K.

2 PM Modi addressed a large gathering in Jammu's Palli village, where he addressed all gram sabhas in the country to mark the National Panchayati Raj Day.  

3 PM Modi announced during his J&K visit that the UT has made huge progress in the last two or three years. He also said earlier governments wouldn't implement central schemes here.

4 PM Modi said in last two years, his government has  spent 38,000 crore in the J&K UT.

5 For PM Modi’s J&K visit, tight security has been put in place

6 PM Modi laid the foundation for two hydroelectric projects—an 850 megawatt facility on the Chenab river in Kishtwar to be built at a cost of around Rs 5,300 crore. 

7 The other project inaugurated by PM Modi is the 540 megawatt Kwar hydroelectric project, also to be built on Chenab river at a cost of over Rs 4,500 crore.

8 The Banihal-Qazigund tunnel, inaugurated by PM Modi has been built at a cost of over Rs 3,100 crore. 

9 The Banihal-Qazigund tunnel inaugurated by PM Modi is 8.45-km-long and will reduce the road distance between the two places by 16 km, and cut travel time by around one-and-a-half hours.

10 PM Modi also launched “Amrit Sarovar”— an initiative named to develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in every district of the country also in J&K.

National Narendra Modi Jammu And Kashmir Palli Panchayat National Panchayati Raj Day Jammu Kashmir Union Territory Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel Chenab River Kishtwar Hydroelectricity Projects Amrit Sarovar
