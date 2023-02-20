PM Modi Pays Tributes To Veteran BJP Leader O P Kohli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of former governor and veteran BJP leader O P Kohli and said he played a key role in strengthening the party in the national capital.



Kohli (87) had been ailing and passed away earlier in the day, party sources said.



Acknowledged for his organisational abilities, Kohli had also worked as president of RSS' student body, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and then served in various positions in the BJP, especially in its Delhi unit. He was also elected to Rajya Sabha.



Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri OP Kohli Ji. He played a key role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. As MP and Governor, he focused on issues of public welfare. He was also passionate about the education sector. My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti."