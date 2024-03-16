‘Beauty Of Democracy Lies In Public Participation’: PM Modi In Open Letter To Citizens

"The beauty of democracy lies in Janbhagidari or public participation. It is your support that gives me the immense strength to take bold decisions for the nation's welfare, draw up aspirational plans and implement them smoothly. I need and indeed, look forward to your ideas, suggestions and support as we work to fulfil the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat. I am confident that we will continue to take our nation to great heights together," he added.