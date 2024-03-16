‘Beauty Of Democracy Lies In Public Participation’: PM Modi In Open Letter To Citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said his government has made sincere efforts to improve the quality of life of the poor, farmers, youth and women in the country in the last 10 years.
In his ‘open letter’ addressed to all citizens of the country, Modi sought suggestions for shaping the Union government’s “Viksit Bharat” agenda.
"The success of efforts such as pucca houses through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, access to electricity, water and LPG for all, free medical treatments through Ayushman Bharat, financial help to farmers, assistance to women through Matru Vandana Yojana and many more has been possible only due to the trust that you have placed in me," he mentioned in his letter.
Advertisement
Modi also said the country has seen both "unprecedented construction" of next-generation infrastructure and a "rejuvenation of our rich national and cultural heritage".
He added: "It is a measure of your trust and support that we could take several historic and major decisions like implementation of GST, abrogation of Article 370, new law on Triple Talaq, Nari Shakti Vandan Act to enhance women's participation in the Parliament, the inauguration of a new Parliament building and strong steps against terrorism and Left-Wing Extremism."
"The beauty of democracy lies in Janbhagidari or public participation. It is your support that gives me the immense strength to take bold decisions for the nation's welfare, draw up aspirational plans and implement them smoothly. I need and indeed, look forward to your ideas, suggestions and support as we work to fulfil the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat. I am confident that we will continue to take our nation to great heights together," he added.