Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Outlook.com
PM Modi: Justice Lahoti Will Be Remembered For Emphasis On Ensuring Speedy Justice

Condoling the death of former chief justice of India Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, PM Modi said that he will be remembered for his contributions to the judiciary.

Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, Former Chief Justice of India Outlook Archive

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 9:22 am

Condoling the death of former chief justice of India Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he will be remembered for his contributions to the judiciary and emphasis on ensuring speedy justice to the underprivileged. 

Lahoti died at a hospital in the national capital on Wednesday evening. He was 81.

Justice Lahoti was appointed as the 35th chief justice of India on June 1, 2004. He retired on November 1, 2005.

The prime minister tweeted, "Anguished by the passing away of former CJI Shri RC Lahoti Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to the judiciary and emphasis on ensuring speedy justice to the underprivileged. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti."

