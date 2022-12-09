Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

PM Modi Greets Sonia Gandhi On Birthday

Home National

PM Modi Greets Sonia Gandhi On Birthday

Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji.

Sonia Gandhi
Narendra Modi on Friday greeted former Congress president Sonia Gandhi Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 11:13 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her 76th birthday.

Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life."

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National PM Modi Greets Sonia Gandhi Birthday Tweeted
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'