PM Modi Felicitated With Huge Turmeric Garland By Erode People In Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was gifted a 67-kg turmeric garland in Tamil Nadu’s Palladam.
It was the way of the people of Erode in Palladum to show gratitude for the establishment of Turmeric Board.
Erode is known for its extensive cultivation of turmeric. Farmers from the area believe the government’s decision to set up the board will boost exports.
Besides, the reports said the handmade shawl by Thoda tribal community from Nilgiris was also was presented to PM. The community expressed its gratitude for PM Modi’s emphasis on women SHGs.
PM Modi also received a replica of Jallikattu Bull as a mark of thanks for bringing back Jallikattu, reported news agency ANI.
India is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric in the world. Over 30 varieties of Turmeric are grown in India and it is grown in over 20 states in the country including Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
During his address, PM Modi said Tamil Nadu has always been in BJP's hearts.
"BJP government has given more money to Tamil Nadu than before. Please remember DMK and Congress are allies for a long time. From 2004 to 2014, DMK people were top ministers in Congress-led UPA government but they never prioritised the development of Tamil Nadu people," he was quoted as saying.
Modi also remembered former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, saying "Jayalalithaa dedicated her whole life for the welfare of Tamil Nadu people. Some days ago, it was her birth anniversary, I pay my tributes to her. I was fortunate to have worked with her for a long time."