Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Planning For Regaining Power In Maharashtra Was Afoot For Two Years, Says BJP Minister Chandrakant Patil

The BJP, which emerged as the largest single party after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, could not form government as its then ally Shiv Sena joined hands with the Congress and NCP.

Senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil.
Senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 9:57 pm

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said on Friday that the party's planning for regaining power in the state was underway for the last two years. 

The wait was longer than in Madhya Pradesh or Karnataka because the BJP needed 40 more MLAs to reach the majority figure in the Assembly, he told reporters here.

"I was not stupid to keep saying in the last two years that we were soon coming to power as there was planning, there were some developments, incidents in my head. I wanted to give confidence to party workers that they should not be worried," said the former state BJP chief. 

The BJP, which emerged as the largest single party after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, could not form government as its then ally Shiv Sena joined hands with the Congress and NCP. The saffron party retuned to power in June 2022 by supporting rebel Sena  leader Eknath Shinde as chief minister.

Patil, meanwhile, also said that barring a leader from Shirala who was forced to leave, not a single BJP leader or worker left the party in the last two and a half years despite facing hardship and harassment.

"To keep their morale high, they were always told that we are coming back to power, planning is going on. But planning was really afoot," he said.

He added that in Madhya Pradesh the difference between the strength of the Congress and BJP in the Assembly was only  three, while in Karnataka it was only two, hence the BJP could come back to power in these two states after a brief hiatus.

"But in Maharashtra  the difference was 40, and to take 40 (MLAs) out was not easy and it was taking time," Patil said. Reacting to Patil's remarks, NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said it was now clear that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state was toppled at the BJP's behest.

Related stories

'Even If Shiv Sena And BJP Forge Alliance In Maharashtra, Won't Contest Jointly': Chandrakant Patil

Swatantra Dev Singh Is BJP Chief In UP, Chandrakant Patil In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Farmers Protest Live Update | 'All Demands Met', Says Minister Chandrakant Patil At Azad Maidan

"BJP had said many times that the revolt in Shiv Sena was an internal matter of that party. But now a responsible minister has said that BJP was hatching a conspiracy to create a split in the Shiv Sena for the last two years," he said.  

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National BJP Leader Chandrakant Patil Madhya Pradesh Karnataka 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections Congress Rebel Sena Leader Eknath Shinde Maha Vikas Aghadi Government NCP Chief Spokesperson Mahesh Tapase
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

Centre Starts Probe After WHO Claims Indian Cough Syrups Behind 66 Deaths In The Gambia

Centre Starts Probe After WHO Claims Indian Cough Syrups Behind 66 Deaths In The Gambia